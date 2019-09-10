Embattled Massachusetts mayor ousted by city council

FILE — In this Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 file photo Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, left, speaks beside his attorney Kevin Reddington outside the federal courthouse, in Boston, after his appearance on bribery, extortion and fraud charges. Correia pleaded not guilty. Fall River City Council President Cliff Ponte on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 asked Correia to step down. AP Photo

A Massachusetts mayor charged with extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies has been temporarily ousted from office.

The Fall River City Council voted 8-to-1 Tuesday night in favor of appointing Council President Cliff Ponte to temporarily replace Jasiel Correia as acting mayor.

Ponte had asked the 27-year-old to step down on Monday.

In response to Ponte's proposal, Correia recommended that the council review all official mayoral actions.

Correia, who became the old mill city's youngest mayor when he was elected in 2015 at age 23, showed up for work Monday three days after pleading not guilty to federal charges including bribery, extortion and wire fraud.

He denied the new charges outside of court.

It was the second time Correia had been federally charged.