Democrats blast latest Trump crisis. But what will they do?

A whistleblower's complaint over President Donald Trump's interactions with a foreign leader is testing the power Democrats can use against a Republican president who so brazenly ignores protocol and presidential norms.

Democrats were unanimous in their condemnation of Trump for going to extraordinary lengths to tear down a chief political rival by asking the new leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's son. But even as calls for impeachment amplified, there were no signs that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would move quickly to try to remove the president.

And the controversy could just as easily revive interest in the business activities of Biden's son, which would do little to further his campaign.

The developments bear a striking resemblance to the 2016 campaign, when Trump was accused of enlisting a foreign power to help him win an election.