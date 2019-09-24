Man who ran Newark supermarket admits food stamp fraud

A man who ran a supermarket with his wife has admitted his role in a scheme to illegally exchange nearly $3.5 million in food stamp benefits for cash.

Juan Perdomo pleaded guilty Monday to two fraud counts and aiding in the preparation of a false tax return. The 60-year-old Newark man faces up to 33 years in prison when he's sentenced Jan. 8.

Perdomo's adult son, who worked at the M&R Supermarket in Newark, pleaded guilty to similar counts in April. Charges are still pending against Perdomo's wife, Maria Rodriguez, the store's owner.

Prosecutors say the illegal exchanges occurred between October 2015 and September 2018. They cited the high volume of food stamp redemptions at the store and say an undercover agent made at least 11 "purchases" in which Perdomo or his son exchanged cash for food stamp benefits.