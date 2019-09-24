The Latest: Pelosi plans announcement amid impeachment calls

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined at right by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on President Donald Trump and a whistleblower complaint (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon after she meets with House chairmen and members of the Democratic caucus.

Her comments come as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, have endorsed impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The calls come as Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden's family. The administration is withholding a whistleblower complaint at least partly related to that matter from Congress.

___

12:30 p.m.

Joe Biden's presidential campaign says the candidate plans Tuesday to call for Congress to impeach President Donald Trump if the administration does not cooperate fully with all ongoing House investigations and subpoenas.

Biden plans to speak this afternoon from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Trump has suggested this week that he did indeed bring up Biden and his son, Hunter, in a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president over the summer. The phone conversation is the subject of a whistleblower's complaint that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son. There is no evidence that either Biden did anything wrong.

Joe Biden plans today to frame the situation as just the latest in a line of Trump's abuses of presidential power.

___

12:15 p.m.

Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the Democratic civil rights icon, has endorsed impeachment proceedings in the House after withholding his opinion on the matter for several months.

Lewis said in a speech on the House floor Tuesday morning that "we cannot delay" and now is the time to act. His comments as Democrats have questioned whether President Donald Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.

Lewis is one of the most influential Democrats in his caucus and an ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has so far discouraged impeachment. His comments come as several other Democrats endorsed proceedings Tuesday. Lewis said he's been "patient while we have tried every other path" and "the future of our democracy is at stake."

___

12:10 p.m.

Three House Democratic committee chairmen are asking the White House for documents on President Donald Trump's actions related to Ukraine.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, House Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel wrote White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and threatened an "escalated" fight if documents aren't turned over by Thursday.

The committees have been pushing the Trump administration to turn over a whistleblower complaint that is at least in part related to Trump's conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump is said to have pushed for investigations into Joe Biden and his son.

The documents they are requesting include a transcript of Trump's July 25 call with Zelenskiy.

___

11:20 a.m.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says he will seek a vote Tuesday on a resolution calling for the Trump administration to provide Congress with a whistleblower complaint that has so far been withheld.

The complaint is linked to President Donald Trump's interactions with the leader of Ukraine. Trump asked the country to investigate the family of Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Schumer said he would call for the Senate to pass the resolution by unanimous consent, a request likely to be blocked by Senate Republicans.

Also Tuesday, New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, demanded the Trump administration investigate the nearly $400 million in Ukrainian assistance that was held up while Trump was urging the country to investigate Biden.