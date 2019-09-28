Gwinnett Police department’s chief to retire

Georgia's Gwinnett County police department is getting a new chief later this year.

Officials say its current chief, Butch Ayers, has announced his retirement after 35 years of service. He took over as chief in 2014.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Deputy Chief Tom Doran will replace Ayers effective Nov. 15.

Doran began his law enforcement career in 1993 and currently commands the department's operation bureau. He's also an 18-year veteran of the SWAT team.