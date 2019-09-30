Former Louisiana senator dies in car crash

A former Louisiana state senator has died after being injured in a car crash.

Louisiana State Police say former Sen. Heulette "Clo" Fontenot Jr. died Sunday at a hospital. He was 58 years old.

Fontenot served two terms as a state senator, from 1996 until 2008.

State Trooper Taylor Scrantz says in a news release that Fontenot was not wearing a seatbelt and he failed to yield to an oncoming car while turning left about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. His car was hit on the passenger side.

The police statement says the other car's driver and passenger had minor injuries.

Routine toxicology reports are pending on both drivers.