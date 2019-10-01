US Census office celebrates opening of Salt Lake office

Census workers are already beginning to knock on doors ahead of the once-a-decade count coming up in 2020.

The Deseret News reports the U.S. Census Bureau celebrated the opening of its Salt Lake City-area office on Tuesday.

Employees of that office and another in Orem will be fanning out around the state in coming months to make sure addresses are correct.

Next year will mark the first time the questionnaire will be offered online, though people can also respond by mail or over the phone.

The count helps to determine how voting districts are drawn and federal funding. The bureau says nationally, states received more than $675 billion in federal money in 2015.

Tuesday's event included a traditional Samoan dance performance and a blessing from a Goshute tribe spiritual leader.