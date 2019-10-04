Sheriff’s office: Car passenger died after collision

Authorities say a passenger was fatally injured in a collision south of Wymore in southeast Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. The Gage County Sheriff's Office says a car driven by 78-year-old Kay Farwell, of Du Bois, was headed south on U.S. Highway 77 when it turned east and was struck by northbound sport utility vehicle driven by 58-year-old Alice Bryan, of Wymore.

The sheriff's office says Farwell's passenger, 82-year-old Roy Farwell, was pronounced dead later at a Lincoln hospital. It's unclear whether she was injured. Bryan was taken to Beatrice Community Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The collision is being investigated.