Police shoot suspect in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls' police chief says an officer-involved shooting began with a call involving an assault with a weapon.

Chief Matt Burns said at a briefing Monday two officers are on administrative leave as a result of the shooting Sunday night in which the suspect was wounded. No officers were injured.

Police were called to a residence about 9:30 p.m. and learned the armed suspect had left the home. Authorities say the man was found a short time later near his residence and ran from officers. Burns says the suspect showed a weapon during a foot chase and was shot. There's no word on his condition. The chief says a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the case, per protocol.