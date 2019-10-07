LA County deputies fatally shoot man armed with knife

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says deputies fatally shot a man who advanced toward them with a knife after holding the weapon to the throat of a woman.

The shooting occurred late Sunday in unincorporated Whittier after a caller reported the man stated he wanted to be shot by police.

The department says deputies found the man holding the knife to the throat of an apparent family member and he refused orders to drop the weapon and moved toward them.

Deputies and a mental evaluation team had come to the residence more than two hours earlier due to reports of the man holding a machete and yelling and banging on windows.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

At the time it was determined no crime was committed and he was left in his family's care.