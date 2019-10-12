Democrat Elizabeth Warren marches in Las Vegas Pride parade

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren danced to Aretha Franklin and posed for selfies as she marched Friday night in the Las Vegas Pride parade.

The Massachusetts senator, who is gaining momentum in the crowded field of White House hopefuls, was the only candidate to appear at the parade in the early voting state.

Warren, wearing a rainbow-hued feather boa, walked behind a banner along with supporters and her campaign staff, cheering and raising her fists. She frequently broke away from the marchers and ran to the sides of the parade route to give out hugs and pose for photographs.

Other Democratic presidential candidates sent family members on their behalf and had supporters marching carrying their signs.

Nevada, which holds presidential nominating caucuses on Feb. 22, is the third-in-line to cast votes for the Democratic nominee.