Vermont US Rep. Welch seeks international tourists

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch wants to do more to bring international tourists to his home state of Vermont.

On Friday, Welch, a Democrat, unveiled legislation he is championing in Congress to boost international tourism.

He made the announcement during a discussion at a Stowe resort with leaders of Vermont's travel and tourism industry.

The legislation, co-authored by Florida Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis would renew and fully fund the Brand USA program, a public-private partnership that promotes Vermont and other states to international tourists. It is funded through a fee on international visitors.

Welch says that promoting Vermont as a four-season destination to international visitors will boost the state's economy.

In 2018 Brand USA's marketing program was credited with bringing 1.1 million international visitors to the United States.