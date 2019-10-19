Lamont expecting large turnout for his Biden fundraiser

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is expecting more than 100 people to turn out for a campaign fundraiser he and his wife are hosting for presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.

Lamont and his wife, Annie, are scheduled to hold the event Sunday at their Greenwich home. Former Sen. Chris Dodd will introduce Biden.

Asked how much he expects to raise, Lamont said, "as much as I can."

Lamont was an early supporter of Biden, who appeared in Connecticut last year to campaign for him and other Democrats. The suggested donation is $2,800, the maximum contribution under federal law for the presidential primary.

Lamont says Biden is a "very credible, moderate alternative" and "the best hope" to turn around the country. He believes Biden has strong support in Connecticut.