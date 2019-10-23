Education board member seeks re-election amid theft charge

A member of a Connecticut city's education board says he will continue his re-election campaign despite the fact he faces identity theft charges.

Police charged New London Board of Education member Jason Catala with second-degree identity theft and illegal use of a credit card. They say he opened 16 credit cards in his niece's name.

The Day reports that of the $8,000 in debt accumulated: three accounts were closed, three had zero balances and the highest balance was $3,153.

Chairwoman of the Democratic Town Committee Martha Marx says the information in Catala's arrest warrant is "troubling" and asked him to resign and "withdraw his candidacy."

Catala's attorney, Daryl Justin Finizio, says the allegations have nothing to do with his client's service.

His next court date is Nov. 12.