AP source: DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry

The Justice Department has shifted its review of the Russia probe to a criminal investigation, a person familiar with the matter says. It's a move that is likely to raise concerns that President Donald Trump and his allies may be using the powers of the government to go after their opponents.

The revelation comes as Trump is already facing scrutiny about a potential abuse of power, including a House impeachment inquiry examining whether he withheld military aid in order to pressure the president of Ukraine to launch an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The person who confirmed the criminal investigation Thursday was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.