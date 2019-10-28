WH official won’t testify in impeachment probe without order

A former deputy national security adviser expected to testify in the House impeachment inquiry is signaling that he won't appear Monday as scheduled.

Charles Kupperman was supposed to testify behind closed doors, but last week asked the federal court in Washington for guidance on whether he was legally required to do so.

The court had yet to rule by Monday morning. At issue is whether the subpoena from Congress takes precedent over the White House's position that Kupperman is immune from having to testify as a close adviser to the president.

In a letter Sunday obtained by The Associated Press, Kupperman's attorney wrote that if a judge sides with Congress, Kupperman will comply with the court order,