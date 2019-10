Edwards, Rispone square off in only Louisiana runoff debate

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat seeking a second term in office, criticizes his Republican opponent Eddie Rispone's proposal to "freeze" enrollment in the state's Medicaid expansion program, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. AP Photo

Gov. John Bel Edwards accused Republican opponent Eddie Rispone of refusing to tell Louisiana's voters what he'd do as governor as the two tangled in their only debate of the runoff competition.

Rispone repeatedly invoked his support for Donald Trump as he tries to make national politics a wedge issue that damages backing for the Deep South's only Democratic governor.

The debate was held Wednesday night in Baton Rouge. Early voting for the Nov. 16 election begins Saturday.

In the head-to-head matchup, Edwards and Rispone talked over each other repeatedly. They accused each other of lying in their campaign talking points.

Edwards struck at Rispone's lack of detail about how he'd cut taxes and increase spending on roadwork.

Rispone said Edwards chased away businesses and people with tax hikes.