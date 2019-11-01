Maine governor raising awareness of ACA open enrollment

Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wants to raise awareness about the open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act.

Friday marks the opening of the annual period for Mainers to sign up. It ends Dec. 15.

At a news conference, Mills will unveil a website that lays out Mainers' options called www.CoverME.gov. CoverME will feature an outreach campaign with digital ads, television ads featuring Maine testimonials on the importance of health insurance

Census data shows that 27.5 million Americans lacked health insurance in 2018. That included 106,000 people in Maine, or 8 percent of the state's population.