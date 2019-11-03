Senators file bill to require 1 zip code for Swanzey

The entire town of Swanzey would share a zip code under legislation being proposed by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

Currently, North Swanzey shares the 03431 zip code with neighboring Keene, even though it is fully incorporated in the town of Swanzey. The Democratic senators want the U.S. Postal Service to designate a single, unique zip code for Swanzey.

They say the lack of consistency hinders the delivery of mail and could compromise public safety when first responders need to quickly get to an address.