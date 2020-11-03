Republican President Donald Trump wins Kentucky

President Donald Trump has won Republican-leaning Kentucky.

The Bluegrass State delivered its eight electoral votes for the Republican president as Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in Kentucky on Election Tuesday. The outcome was never in doubt, reflected by the absence of presidential campaigning in the state as both candidates focused on swing states.

Republicans have long dominated federal elections in Kentucky, including at the top of the ticket in presidential elections. No Democrat has carried Kentucky since Bill Clinton in 1996.

Trump carried Kentucky by 30 percentage points four years ago against Democrat Hillary Clinton, and his popularity remained strong in the state during his term. Kentucky’s GOP congressional delegation remained steadfast in supporting Trump, mirroring the president’s popularity with their constituents.