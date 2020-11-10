Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Southern California suspect killed after double stabbing

The Associated Press

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif.

A knife-wielding assailant killed one person and wounded another before being fatally shot by a police officer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The violence occurred Monday evening in Santa Fe Springs where police from neighboring Whittier responded to a 911 call in which there was screaming in the background and indications of a traffic collision at an intersection, a department statement said.

“Upon the first officer arriving at the location, he encountered a suspect armed with a knife. The suspect charged the officer and an officer-involved-shooting occurred,” it said.

Investigators determined the suspect had been traveling in a car with a man and woman, and stabbed both of them, the department said.

The woman died at a hospital and the man was listed in critical condition.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital.

None of those involved were immediately identified.

The incident is under investigation by sheriff's homicide detectives.

