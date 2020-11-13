Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Police: Officers fatally shoot man outside Mississippi store

The Associated Press

GULFPORT, Miss.

Officers responding to a call about a disturbance outside a discount store fatally shot a man in south Mississippi, police said.

The shooting happened Thursday in Gulfport. WLOX-TV reported that Gulfport police were called about a homeless man who was allegedly abusing a dog.

As police approached, the man pointed a firearm at them and two officers engaged him, according to a news release from the Gulfport Police Department.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the man died hours later at a Gulfport hospital. He was identified as Henry Frankowski III.

The officers were not injured. They were placed on paid administrative leave. Frankowski was white, as are the officers.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case as it does with all shootings involving law enforcement officers. The officers were put on paid administrative leave.

The man's body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Health & Medicine

State: Rapid rise of virus cases ‘alarming’ in Washington

November 13, 2020 9:09 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service