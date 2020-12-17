Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Orlando officer kills man who pointed gun, chief says

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

An Orlando police officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at officers, the city's police chief said.

Chief Orlando Rolon told reporters that the man's wife called 911 late Wednesday that her husband was inside their apartment with their 10-month-old child.

When officers arrived, the man walked outside and pointed a gun, Rolon said. An officer opened fire, killing him. The man's name was not released. His wife and child were uninjured.

Rolon said officers had been to the apartment previously about an armed altercation, but he did not have details.

The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as is customary.

