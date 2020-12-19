Police investigate shooting at Northern California mall

The Milpitas Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night at a mall, and people are sheltering in place.

The Police Department said in a tweet about the shooting at the Great Mall: “Out of an abundance of caution we have asked all stores to shelter-in-place while officers continue assessing the situation. Please stay away from the area.”

The shooting was first reported at 5:32 p.m., KGO-TV reported.

Angelo Palma told KNTV that he and a friend were coming from a church meeting when they decided to stop by the mall. He said they were in a store when they saw people running.

“We started running,” Palma said. “Everyone starts running. A shooting, everyone just started running. People were running forward, people were running back. People were falling. It was hectic.”

KGO-TV said one of its producers was at the Home Depot next to the mall when the incident happened and said there was a large police presence in the parking lot. She said the mall is turning new visitors away.

The mall's website says it has more than 200 businesses and is known as the biggest indoor outlet mall in Northern California.