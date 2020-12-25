New contractor chosen for Savannah River National Lab

The Department of Energy has chosen an Ohio-based contractor to lead the Savannah River National Lab in South Carolina.

The Aiken Standard reports that Battelle, an applied science and technology company, beat out two other bids to manage and operate the nuclear cleanup office located at the Savannah River Site south of Aiken.

Battelle is partnering with subcontractors, including the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, S.C. State University and the University of Georgia Research Foundation.

The contract could potentially extend up to ten years for $3.8 billion.

Battelle is also involved in other national labs, including Los Alamos in New Mexico, Oak Ridge in Tennessee and Lawrence Livermore in California.

Department and university leaders say the new management team will help bolster the lab's research and development skills as well as its science, academic and national security chops.