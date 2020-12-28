Georgia Dems pounce as Trump stimulus flip-flop puts Republican senators in tricky spot

Georgia Democrats are pouncing on Republican senators’ reluctance to embrace proposals to raise the coronavirus stimulus payments to $2,000 as President Trump’s flip-flop on the issue put them on the political hot seat.

Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock slammed their opponents in the crucial Senate run-off elections for dragging their feet on the bigger payments.

“Senate Republicans are the only reason Georgians won’t receive a $2000 relief check,” Warnock tweeted.

Ossoff tweeted video clips of rival Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., opposing any direct payments.

Perdue and fellow incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler are battling to hold onto their seats in the Jan. 5 vote.

Control of the entire Senate is at stake in the unusual double-barreled elections, which were triggered when no one won 50% in the first round on Election Day.

Polls predict very tight races.

Trump last week stunned Republican allies, including Perdue and Loeffler, when he abruptly denounced the bill providing only $600 payments as a “disgrace.”

The president eventually did a 180-degree reversal Sunday and signed the bill.

Congressional Democrats are jumping on the issue to demand the bigger payments, which GOP lawmakers have steadfastly refused to consider.

Perdue and Loeffler put out a statement Sunday thanking Trump for signing the stimulus bill.

But they pointedly did not mention the push for $2,000 checks. It may be difficult to dodge the issue as Democrats push for action.

Trump will address a rally for the two embattled Republicans next Monday on the eve of next week’s do-or-die vote.

That could lead to awkward moments since many of Trump’s loyal #MAGA supporters accuse Loeffler and Perdue of not fighting hard enough to help the president overturn his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

Peach State Democrats are projecting optimism about their chances in the runoffs, mostly because early voting turnout has been very heavy, especially among African-Americans and in Democratic areas.

The GOP traditionally holds a potent edge in run-off elections because their supporters tend to be more reliable voters. But the Georgia run offs have attracted historic attention and both Democratic candidates have raised record-breaking sums.