Spokane police seek vandal who painted swastika on synagogue

The Spokane Police Department is looking for the person who painted swastikas on the Temple Beth Shalom building and a Holocaust memorial.

Police were alerted Monday morning about the graffiti.

The Spokesman-Review says the perpetrator was seen alone on the Temple Beth Shalom camera system wearing blue jeans, black boots, and a dark-colored jacket with a hood.

Police are investigating the matter as malicious harassment and a hate crime.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward condemned the graffiti in a statement Monday, saying Spokane is “a community that welcomes different faiths and protects the ability of people to practice those beliefs.