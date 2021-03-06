SC man attacks girlfriend, sets fires over stimulus check

A South Carolina man is in custody for allegedly twice attacking his girlfriend and setting several fires because he was angry his $600 stimulus check was taken by the government to pay back child support.

At a news conference Friday, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Ray Michael Bradford Jr., 36, of Spartanburg has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of arson and malicious destruction of property.

Bradford appeared before a magistrate judge Thursday where his bond was denied, The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported. It was unknown if Bradford had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Wright said Bradford's victim was treated at Spartanburg Medical Center for multiple injuries to her face, head, neck and body.

“She was beaten very badly,” Wright said. “She may have to have surgery to fix a broken nose and broke jaw.”

The victim told deputies her boyfriend started attacking her at their home. She said she was hit with a lamp and table leg and slammed to the floor repeatedly, Wright said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a statement the victim was able to leave her home and run toward Cleveland Park but Bradford chased her and assaulted her again, dragging her toward a pond, Bobo said. She was able to get free again and ran to a neighbor who called 911, he said.

After the assault, deputies say Bradford allegedly set several fires, one to their home and to at least two vehicles. He was captured, holding a bottle filled with gasoline, after he was seen walking down Highway 221, Bobo said.

“He decided that he was mad because he didn’t get his $600 to go spend however he wanted,” Wright said.

The stimulus money was garnished to help pay child support that Bradford owed, he said.