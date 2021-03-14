SC governor honors residents who share weather observations

South Carolina's governor is recognizing residents who help out forecasters by collecting and sharing weather data from across the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared the week starting Sunday as “South Carolina Citizen Weather Observer Week.”

The South Carolina Climatology Office said residents can join the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, which is also called CoCoRaHS and share how much rain falls.

The shared weather observations have helped forecasts and emergency officials keep people safe during the 2015 floods as well as Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018, said Melissa Griffin, the South Carolina coordinator for the program.

The observers also help with long-term weather trends such as droughts and can eventually help determine how the state's climate is changing over decades.

On a recent day, nearly 300 people shared their rainfall data across the state.