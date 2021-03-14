Officer shot outside Chicago police station

A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday outside a police station on the city’s South Side, according to police.

The officer, whose condition wasn’t known, was taken from the Gresham neighborhood where the shooting occurred to a nearby hospital, police spokesman Tom Ahern said.

The Chicago Tribune reported that a supervisor at the scene told other officers to look for gun-shell casings in the area.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the officer was the intended target and, if he was, what the motive could have been.

The Chicago Sun-Times cited fire department officials as saying the shooting occurred in the middle of the afternoon and that authorities responded to a call of a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Authorities did not release the name of the injured officer.