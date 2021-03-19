Wichita police shoot, injure domestic violence suspect

Wichita police officers shot and injured a man after being called for a report of a domestic violence incident in southeast Wichita, police there said.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in a restaurant parking lot, after a man threatened to kill his ex-wife and children, police reported. When officers confronted the man in the parking lot, he brandished a gun, and officers fired on him, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. No officers were injured, and police said it’s unclear whether the man fired his gun.

The woman reportedly threatened was also present, but was not hurt, officials said.

An investigation into the shooting is being conducted.