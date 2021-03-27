SC Senate passes own bill to ticket slow left lane drivers

The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill to fine people who don't get over from the left lane of a three-lane highway when overtaken by traffic.

The version passed Thursday by the Senate fines drivers $25 but does not add any points to their license when they clog the left lane.

The House passed its own version of the bill, which included a $200 fine. The House can either accept the Senate version, or the two chambers will have to work out a compromise.

The Senate voted unanimously for the bill, saying the far left lane should only be used for passing. The House version also passed unanimously.

Similar proposals have been frequently debated in recent years at the General Assembly, but have not passed.