Sheriff’s official: Georgia officers hurt in chase, shooting

Multiple officers were injured in a police chase that ended in a shooting in Georgia Monday morning, authorities said.

Carroll County sheriff’s spokesperson Investigator Ashley Hulsey said the chase was initiated by the Georgia State Patrol in Bremen and ended near Georgia 61 and Flat Rock Road, just south of Interstate 20, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It's unclear how many officers were injured and Hulsey said she was not aware of the officers' conditions.

Additional details weren't immediately released. Local media offered no immediate information about anyone in the vehicle police had been chasing.

Police activity is blocking the area. Drivers will need to take Ga. 113 or Liberty Road to get around the closures.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an investigation. Other agencies involved include the Carrolton sheriff's office and police in Carrolton and Villa Rica, the newspaper said.

“It is still a very active scene at this time,” Hulsey said.