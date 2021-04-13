Firearms sales continue to rise in North Carolina

The number of gun purchases in North Carolina is rising based on an analysis of federal background checks.

The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that the FBI in March conducted its highest number of background checks this year on North Carolina firearms buyers.

The agency performed slightly more than 90,000 background checks. That's up from more than 72,000 in February and 86,000 in January.

Some gun shop owners say the rise in gun purchases is driven by fear of stricter gun laws and mass shootings. But the $1,400 in federal stimulus checks are also a factor.

Larry Hyatt, owner of Hyatt Guns, said that people think, “'I better get my gun now. I might not be able to get one later.’”

He added that the stimulus money was "the secret ingredient we didn’t have before.”