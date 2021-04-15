Fire danger high Friday in NW Oregon including Portland

Dry and windy conditions combined with unseasonably warm temperatures are elevating fire danger Friday into the weekend in much of Northwest Oregon including Portland, according to the National Weather Service in Portland.

The agency said Thursday that temperatures will be around 20 degrees above normal with an expected highs in the low 80s Saturday in Portland.

Low humidity and winds that could gust from 35 to 50 mph are also expected.

A red flag warning for the region will be in effect from late Friday morning through Friday evening. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the agency said.

Several counties in Oregon and Washington have banned backyard burning.

“Yes, you read the calendar right... it’s been so dry lately that we really are seeing #wildfires in April, The National Weather Service - Portland said on Twitter. ”Please be extra cautious with #fire and heed any local burn restrictions."