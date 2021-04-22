Evacuations ordered as brush fire grows in eastern Idaho

A brush fire has prompted evacuations near the small town of Firth in eastern Idaho.

The Bureau of Land Management said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the Lavaside Fire could be seen from Interstate 15 and was estimated at 500 acres (202 hectares).

BLM said firefighters were aggressively engaging the fire to protect structures. The agency also urged people to refrain from spring burning activities.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at A. W. Johnson Elementary in Firth.