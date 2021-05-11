Myrtle Beach could rename roads in honor of fallen officers

City officials in Myrtle Beach are considering whether to rename three roads to honor of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

The Myrtle Beach City Council is expected to take up the matter when it meets on Tuesday, media outlets reported.

If approved, the roads would be named after Henry Scarborough, who was killed March 2, 1949; Joe McGarry, killed Dec. 29, 2002; and Jacob Hancher, killed on Oct 3, 2020.