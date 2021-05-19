Sheriff investigating after human remains are found in woods

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of Dorchester County.

The remains were found Tuesday evening just east of Summerville, WCSC-TV reports.

Someone walking through the woods came across human remains which had been there for an extended period of time, according to a Dorchester County sheriff’s report.

The sheriff’s office says it’s working with the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office to identify the person and the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who is missing a friend or family member to contact the detectives.