Ex-police officer charged with stealing and selling ammo

A former police officer in South Carolina stole ammunition from his department and sold it to a gun range, state police said.

Theodore Robert Martin, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and misconduct in office. according to warrants from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Martin took and sold less than $2,000 worth of ammunition from the Gaffney Police Department's armory on Feb. 27, according to the warrants.

Martin was fired in March once the SLED investigation into the missing ammunition started, Police Chief Chris Skinner said at the time.

Court records did not list a lawyer for Martin.

Martin faces up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted on the misconduct charge and up to 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine if found guilty on the breach of trust charge.)