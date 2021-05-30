Small SC town can’t find $200,000 in fines and fees

A small South Carolina town has lost track of nearly $200,000 worth of tickets, fine and fees and officials aren't sure if the money was never received or just never logged into the court system.

Ware Shoals Councilwoman Valerie Jackson said at a recent Town Council meeting that the problem in the town stretches back to 2004, The Index-Journal of Greenwood reported.

The town's court system wasn't recording scheduled payments for the past 16 years, she said.

So far, the town has found both tickets and fines paid and not recorded and people who failed to make scheduled payments, Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis said.

The town's judge is sending letter to people who have unpaid fines and fees, Louis said.

The town is also considering having the State Law Enforcement Division to look into the matter to see if it was just a mistake or something more serious.