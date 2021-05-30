Mom of man who killed his father and shot 2 lawmen gets jail

The mother of the man who killed his father and shot two Rice County law officers in 2019 will go to jail for providing a gun to her son.

Shirley Loder, who was 67 when she was charged in January, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail after she pleaded no contest, Rice County Attorney Remington Dalke said. The judge sentenced the Arlington woman to one year in jail but suspended most of that sentence in favor of probation after the jail time.

Loder's son, David Madden, fatally shot his father, Tom Madden, on April 29, 2019, at their rural Rice County home. He also shot Rice County undersheriff Chad Murphy and Sheriff Bryant Evans before killing himself at the home, according to court records.

The Wichita Eagle reported that Madden used several different firearms that day, and it wasn't immediately clear which one Loder provided. Madden was a convicted felon who was not allowed to have a weapon.

Previously, Madden's former girlfriend, Erin Baker, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 18 months of probation for her role in the shootings. She was driving the car, with her child in the backseat, when Madden shot Murphy.

Baker then took Madden to his house for guns and ammunition before they drove to his father’s home, where she watched him get out of the car and start shooting his father before driving off. Court records said she didn't alert law enforcement authorities.