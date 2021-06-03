Woman arrested in midnight protest at Savannah mayor’s home

A 21-year-old woman faces criminal charges after being accused of protesting after midnight outside the home of Savannah’s mayor.

Police arrested 21-year-old Keiajah Brooks on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly. A Savannah police report said she was among a group of people shouting with a bullhorn outside the home of Mayor Van Johnson at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Brooks was released from jail on a $1,300 bond. She told WTOC-TV she was protesting because she believes the mayor's policies have encouraged gentrification of historically Black and poor neighborhoods in Savannah.

"He’s an elected official and we have a right to show up anywhere he is,” Brooks said.

As for the decision to protest after midnight, Brooks said she “blurs the lines between reasonable and unreasonable."

Johnson said in a statement that he supports the right to protest, "but not after midnight on residential streets where elderly individuals reside.”

“I also support complying with the lawful directions of law enforcement in the interest of public safety,” said Johnson, a former police officer.