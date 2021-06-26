Portland police release video and name officer who shot man

The Portland Police Bureau has identified the officer who shot and killed a man outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center earlier this week, and released video footage of the shooting.

The bureau said in a prepared statement late Friday that Officer Curtis Brown, who has been with the bureau for 18 years, shot the man outside the Motel 6 on Thursday night.

Police said the man who was shot has also been identified, but authorities were still trying to notify family members so his name has not been released.

Police were initially called to the Motel 6 on Thursday night, with the first two officers arriving at the motel around 7:15 p.m., according to dispatch records. The video showed a man sitting on an outdoor stairwell, surrounded by four medics and two police officers. In the video, the man appeared to be talking to officers before the medics and police officers moved away and the man stood up, holding something in his hand. Then the man advanced toward an officer who had drawn a gun, holding the object in front of him. The video then showed the man collapsing.

The police bureau also released a photo of what officers said was a weapon seized as evidence. The photo showed what appeared to be a sharp tool that is used to repair flat tires.

Brown was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting, which is standard practice. The shooting remains under investigation, Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, and releasing evidence at this point is rare, providing this video is critical to combat misinformation being spread,” Lovell said in the prepared statement. “Transparency and community trust are extremely important to us, but so is a full, complete and thorough investigation.”