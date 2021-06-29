National Politics

Biden’s DC church says president won’t be denied Communion over abortion stance

President Joe Biden speaks during his meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden speaks during his meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh AP

A Washington, D.C., church attended by President Joe Biden says it will not deny him Communion despite a vote by U.S. Catholic bishops on the question.

“Holy Trinity Catholic Church will not deny the Eucharist to persons presenting themselves to receive it,” wrote the church in a statement.

In a 168-55 vote, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops decided June 18 to move forward with a proposal to deny Communion to politicians who support abortion rights, NPR reported.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

