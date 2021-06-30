Sausalito clears homeless camp from waterfront park

Sausalito police officers walk through a cleared homeless encampment at Dunphy Parkin Sausalito, Calif. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The San Francisco Bay Area city of Sausalito has cleared the homeless encampment from a waterfront park under a federal court order that allowed the camp to be disbanded and moved to another site. (Sherry LaVars/Marin Independent Journal via AP) AP

The San Francisco Bay Area city of Sausalito has cleared a homeless encampment from a waterfront park under a federal court order that allowed the camp to be disbanded and moved to another site.

Camp occupants and housing activists resisted Tuesday, jeering at police and demanding to see a warrant, the Marin Independent Journal reported.

Sausalito served notice of the move on Friday.

The picturesque Marin County community just north of the Golden Gate tried to move the camp from Dunphy Park to Marinship Park earlier this year but backed off as a lawsuit by a homeless rights group went through the court.