Renovations scheduled for former Negro League stadium

A ballpark that once was home to the Negro National League’s Detroit Stars will undergo renovations.

Wayne County commissioners have approved an $850,000 grant proposal from County Executive Warren Evans for work on Historic Hamtramck Stadium. Hamtramck is an enclave of Detroit.

The $2.6 million restoration project also is being funded by various foundations and other groups.

Renovations are expected to start this summer and will include a new roof above the stadium’s grandstand and restored seating. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Hamtramck Stadium opened in 1930, according to the county.

The Stars were among three Negro Leagues teams to play at the ball park. Evans said Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige and other Negro League legends played there.

“Hamtramck Stadium is hallowed ground, essential to both Black history and baseball history,” Evans added.

It also served as the home ballpark for semi-pro, high school and Little League teams, but largely has been unused since the 1990s.