Police: Two killed, five injured in van crash near Newton

The Associated Press

NEWTON, Kan.

Two people died and five others were injured after a passenger van went off Interstate 135 near Newton early Saturday, Newton police said.

Seven adults were in the 16-passenger van when it the van went off the interstate, down an embankment and crashed into a bridge pillar. It was unclear why the van went off the highway, police said.

Two people died at the scene, two were critically injured and three were seriously injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

