Macon bar ordered to stop serving alcohol after shooting

A downtown Macon bar can't serve alcohol for 90 days following a weekend shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced the suspension of the Thirsty Turtle's alcohol license on Tuesday.

The same bar had its license suspended for 90 days following a shooting in November that killed a woman and injured a dozen other people.

Sheriff's deputies have yet to name any suspects in Saturday's shooting.

“We had a fight inside. We pushed them outside and apparently someone was waiting on the corner of Cherry Street with a gun already,” Matt Obelgoner, the bar's general manager, told WMAZ-TV. “As the fight from the club came outside, it kind of intertwined with what was going on outside.”

Investigators say the fight outside the bar migrated down the street, with a series of shots fired.

Deputies found 20-year-old Donovan Munir Cason of Macon dead when they arrived, while 21-year-old Kabryan Johnson died at a hosptial from multiple gunshot wounds

In a letter Davis wrote to the bar's operator, he said he would refer the matter to Macon-Bibb commissioners for possible further action.

“The severity of the injury and loss of life occurring in this incident ranks it among the worst acts of violence Downtown Macon-Bibb County has seen in recent years," The Telegraph of Macon reported Davis wrote. "There appears to be some tangible nexus between the operations of the Thirsty Turtle and this incident.”

Mayor Lester Miller said he supports the suspension.

“We can’t allow any location in Macon-Bibb County to have eight people shot and three people die in a very short period of time and not address it properly," Miller said.

“This appears to be a toxic environment," Miller said of the bar, which opened in 2017.