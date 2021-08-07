National Politics

California officer shot outside police station; suspect dies

The Associated Press

LA HABRA, Calif.

A police officer was shot and a suspect killed Friday night in a shooting in front of a Southern California police station, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. and the suspect reportedly died at the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

Other details were not immediately released, including the identities of the officer and the suspect.

Neighbors told KCBS-TV that they heard three to five gunshots and an officer shout “Drop the gun."

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

La Habra is in Orange County, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service