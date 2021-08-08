Fourth person accused in deputy’s death sentenced to prison

A fourth man has been sentenced to prison in connection with the 2019 slaying of a north Georgia sheriff’s deputy.

Brayan Omar Cruz, 19, was sentenced on Friday to serve 17 years in prison. Prosecutors dismissed malice and felony murder counts against him in the killing of Hall County Sheriff's Deputy Blane Dixon. Cruz pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a peace officer and conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary, The Times of Gainesville reported.

Cruz was the last of four people charged in Dixon's death to be sentenced. The other three — Hector Garcia-Solis, Eric Velazquez and London Clements — were convicted of murder last month and sentenced to serve life in prison. Cruz testified against them at trial.

All four were 17 when they were accused of being in a stolen car that was chased by Dixon in July 2019. Dixon was shot after a foot chase, and Garcia-Solis admitted to shooting him.

Garcia-Solis was convicted of malice murder and was sentenced to life with no chance of parole, while Velazquez and Clements, convicted of felony murder, were both sentenced to life with a chance of parole, the newspaper reported.

Cruz was sentenced to 20 years, the first 17 to be served in prison and the remaining three on probation.

The deputy's father, Fred Dixon, acknowledged that Cruz's testimony helped win convictions against the other three. But referencing the fact that Cruz was found under a shed near where Blane Dixon was shot, he said Cruz shares the blame.

“You laid there and you watched my son die,” Fred Dixon said. “I have no pity. In my eyes, this is just as much on you as it is on everybody else.”